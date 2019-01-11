Fifth annual Frosty Cup tournament provides great hockey in Gore Bay

GORE BAY—The fifth annual Frosty Cup hockey tournament again this year provided for some great hockey!

The tournament, held in Gore Bay on December 21-23, was full with eight teams in the men’s open (sportsmen) division, four teams in the women’s open and four teams in the men’s 40+ division.

In what was probably the best of the three final championship games played, the Gore Bay team had to come back and win in overtime to defeat M’Chigeeng by a 2-1 score in the men’s 40+division.

M’Chigeeng led 1-0 after regulation three periods of play, only to have Darryl Van Horn tie the game for Gore Bay on a penalty shot after regulation. Instead of penalties being handed out in games, an equal number of penalty shots as would be power-plays was held at the end of each game.

The game went into overtime with three-on-three play for five minutes. Brad Bailey notched the overtime winner for Gore Bay to clinch the championship in the 40+ over division. Members of the Gore Bay team included Daryl Leighton, Rob Dearing, Brad Bailey, Mike Argue, Travis Orford, Bob Dumond, Bill Slaght, Ronnie Cooper, Jason Thibault, Ray Moreau and Darryl Van Horn.

In the sportsmen division, the T-Birds defeated the Pearson team by a count of 9-2 in the final game.

The T-Birds roster included Dustin Peltier, Jesse Peltier, Quinton Recollet, Lyndon Peltier, Kieran Peltier, Evan Peltier, Launie Pheasant, Jason Peltier, Brent Assinewai and Bo Peltier.

In the women’s division final, the (Wiky) Northern Storm shut out the Hannah (Manitoulin Tornado) team 2-0.

Members of the Northern Storm team included Jorja Peltier, Shelley Trudeau, Robin Lentir, Danielle Shawande, Roxy Mandamin, Jess Augonia, Amber Lewis, Delaney Webkamigad, Sonia Stencell, Tori Trudeau and Taz Lewis.

The Gore Bay team took the 40+ division championship at the annual Frosty Cup hockey tournament.

During the weekend there was also a fundraiser held with Warren Corbiere of M’Chigeeng First Nation donating his prize winnings, $500, back to tournament organizers.

This is a fundraising tournament and three different groups participated in putting on the event. Gore Bay Men’s Hockey put on the hockey tournament itself; the Gore Bay Rotary Club manned the bar upstairs in the Gore Bay arena during the weekend; and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 (Gore Bay) hosts a dance during the weekend. Each group decides, separately, how the funds they raise will be disbursed.

The T-birds won the championship final in the sportsmen division at the fifth annual Frosty Cup hockey tournament.

The funds from this charity tournament are raised for local individuals and/or families in need.