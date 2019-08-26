Update: Female fatally shot in Sheshegwaning

(MANITOULIN ISLAND, ON) – On August 25, 2019, at approximately 4:40 a.m., members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a disturbance at a residence on Shigniconing Road in Sheshegwaning First Nation.



Police located a 30 year old female who had been fatally shot. One individual was arrested without incident.



Frank TOMASELLI, 37-years-old, from Sheshegwaning First Nation, Ontario has been charged with Second Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC). He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on August 26, 2019.



The investigation is ongoing with members of UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, Manitoulin OPP, under the direction of Detective Inspector MaryLouise Kearns of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

The Mnidoo Mnising First Nations Mental Wellness Crisis Response Team will be at the Sheshegwaning community complex today, Monday, August 26, at 5 pm for anyone who needs someone to talk to about this tragedy or is in need of help. Soup and sandwiches will be provided. While the community comes together to process this loss, the band office will be shut down for the next few days.