Feds invest in Indigenous businesses and communities

SUDBURY – On the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (August 9), a time to recognize the contributions of those who’ve called this land home since time immemorial, FedNor announced a funding investment of more than $13 million to help support jobs and opportunities in Indigenous communities across Northern Ontario, including two agencies on Manitoulin Island.

The Indigenous-focused initiatives supported by FedNor include $1,500,000 being provided to the Waubetek Business Development Corporation. This provides for five-year operational funding to support strategic community planning, business counselling and information services, as well as access to capital, community-based projects and special initiatives.

As well, the Weengushk Film Institute is to receive funding in the amount of $84,000 for business planning and preliminary design for a “Turtle Island” facility expansion to help attract additional training opportunities to grow the film industry in Northern Ontario.

“To help kick-start Northern Ontario’s economy, our government is making strategic investments to help communities and businesses capitalize on economic development and growth opportunities. Indigenous small and medium-sized businesses exemplify the ingenuity and drive that is at the core of the region’s entrepreneurial spirit,” said Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor. He announced an investment of more than $13 million in support of 22 Indigenous projects across Northern Ontario.

“True reconciliation means supporting Indigenous communities and businesses by providing opportunities for their success,” said the Honourable Melanie Joly, minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor. “This investment from FedNor will do just that-helping Indigenous businesses people to seize opportunities, helping Indigenous organizations deliver important local projects and supporting Indigenous communities on their path to self-sufficiency and prosperity. I’m excited to see the difference that this investment will make for Indigenous communities across Northern Ontario.”