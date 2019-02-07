February 7 – Storm – Early Dismissal – Manitoulin Island ONLY

Due to the fast-approaching storm and long period of freezing rain, students residing on Manitoulin Island who are bused from school will be dismissed early today.

This affects:

Manitoulin Secondary School

Assiginack Public School

Central Manitoulin Public School

Charles C. McLean Public School

Little Current Public School

School buses will pick students up at their respective schools at 12:30 pm and transport them to their regular bus stops.

Parents and guardians are advised to make necessary arrangements to meet their children at their regular stops.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium and the schools are currently calling all parents and guardians.

Schools will remain open. Walkers will remain at school until regular dismissal.

Parents/guardians who cannot meet their children at their regular stop may make arrangements for them to remain at school and be picked up at the end of the school day.