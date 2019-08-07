Fatal ATV Collision Claims Life of 21 year old Man

Just before 1:00 a.m. on August 4, 2019, we received a call regarding a collision involving an ATV on Michelle Drive in Hanmer. Information provided was that an ATV struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder of roadway and the driver (lone occupant) had been thrown from the ATV.

When Officers arrived on scene, Paramedics were performing CPR on the young man who was then transported to hospital. Shortly before 1:45 a.m. the 21-year old man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The name of the deceased will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service Traffic Management Unit is investigating the incident. A post-mortem is being conducted through the Coroner’s Office to assist in determining the cause of death.

Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact us at 705-675-9171.

We would like to remind the public of the Municipal and Provincial regulations governing the usage of Off-Road Vehicles (ORV) within the city limits.

Certain ORVs are permitted on certain city streets. Information pertaining to the City of Greater Sudbury All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) By-law 2015-158 can be found at www.greatersudbury.ca/city-hall/by-laws/atv-by-law

You will find the types of ORVs authorized on designated city streets, maps of authorized roads, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), a link to the GSPS website, as well as, a link to the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website. All of these resources provide answers to FAQs for on-road use of Off-Road Vehicles including licence requirements, passenger restrictions and vehicle definitions.

We would also like to remind the ORV owners and operators that all ORVs used off of your own property, or on private property where you have permission to be on, shall be properly registered (ownership) bearing a properly affixed permit (plate) and be properly insured. This includes when riding on Crown Land.

Please ride responsibly by adhering to speed limits and by wearing personal protective equipment. Please respect other land users.