Farm Facts & Furrows

by OMAFRA Brian Bell

FarmNorth Website Real Estate Listings

Did you know you can list farm properties for sale as well as search for farm properties? Navigate to farmnorth.com/Real-Estate.aspx

The Soil Champion

This is an annual award that recognizes strong advocates of sustainable soil management. Individuals from one of two general groups can be nominated:1) Those engaged in practical agriculture in developing, using and promoting management that contributes to the sustainable productivity of the soil; or, 2) Research or extension professionals whose work demonstrates a commitment to advancing soil health and productive sustainability. One Soil Champion winner will be declared for 2019 by the selection committee and announced at the OSCIA Annual Conference in February. An individual may nominate him/herself or be nominated by a third party. If you are nominating someone else, please ensure he/she is informed of your intentions and is a willing participant. Nominate your friend, mentor, or yourself by November 1, 2018. Navigate to ontariosoilcrop.org/association/association-soil-champion-award/