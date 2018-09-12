Farm Facts & Furrows

Enhancing Local Food in Northern Ontario Municipal Toolkit

The toolkit can be found online on the project website at: https://www.enhancinglocalfood.com/toolkit

Rural Economic Development program (RED)

- Advertisement -

The Rural Economic Development (RED) program funds projects that stimulate economic growth in Ontario’s rural and Indigenous communities. You can get up to 50 percent of your project costs or a maximum $100,000. We fund activities that grow your local economy and remove barriers to economic development. Some examples include: Attracting investment; creating jobs and supporting entrepreneurs. We’re accepting applications until 5 pm on September 28. Application forms will be available during this period. For details: www.ontario.ca/page/rural-economic-development-program