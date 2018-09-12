Farm Facts & Furrows

Enhancing Local Food in Northern Ontario Municipal Toolkit
The toolkit can be found online on the project website at: https://www.enhancinglocalfood.com/toolkit
Rural Economic Development program (RED)
The Rural Economic Development (RED) program funds projects that stimulate economic growth in Ontario’s rural and Indigenous communities. You can get up to 50 percent of your project costs or a maximum $100,000. We fund activities that grow your local economy and remove barriers to economic development. Some examples include: Attracting investment; creating jobs and supporting entrepreneurs. We’re accepting applications until 5 pm on September 28. Application forms will be available during this period. For details: www.ontario.ca/page/rural-economic-development-program