Farm Facts & Furrows

HQP Scholarship Program

The HQP Scholarship Program, supported by OMAFRA and Food from Thought, provides financial support for students entering or within the first year of an established graduate program at the University of Guelph. The student’s research must be related to the agri-food or rural sectors. Academic studies will be governed by the guidelines and regulations of the student’s home department.

To be eligible for the HQP Scholarship Program you must: be a Canadian citizen, landed immigrant, or studying under an international visa; have an A- (80 percent) average or better; be entering your first semester of either a Master’s (thesis-based) or PhD program at the University of Guelph or be in semesters one, two, or three of your graduate studies with research related to the agri-food or rural sectors; not be an OMAFRA employee; or not concurrently hold other major awards such as NSERC, OGS, SSHRC or CIHR. Deadline to apply is March 20. For questions, please contact Keith Warriner, HQP Program Director, University of Guelph, Phone 519-824-4120 Ext 56072 or email Email: kwarrine@uoguelph.ca

Canadian Agricultural Partnership

Ontario and the federal government announced that beginning in March, farmers and other businesses can again apply for support under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (the Partnership) for projects to boost innovation, economic development, environmental stewardship and food safety. The intake will take place between March 22 and May 6. More information will be available on the websites of the Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association and the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on or before March 8. The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) administers costshare funding under the Partnership to processors and other businesses (animal health, commercializers and primary agri-food businesses). More information about the next application intake will be available on March 5 on the OMAFRA website or by calling OMAFRA at: 1-877-424-1300.The Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association (OSCIA) administers cost-share funding under the Partnership to farmers and other businesses (plant health). More information about next application intake will be available on March 5, 2019 on the OSCIA website or by calling OMAFRA at: 1-877-424-1300. Program guides will made be available at: www.ontarioprogramguides.net