Farm Facts & Furrows

Canadian Agricultural Partnership: Farmers and Other Businesses
The Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association (OSCIA) administers cost-share funding to farmers and other businesses (plant health). Program details, including how to apply, program guides and application forms can be found on the OSCIA website. A targeted application intake is now open for eligible farmers to apply for cost-share funding to help offset the cost of testing for DON in corn. Additional details can be found on the OSCIA website at: ontarioprogramguides.net/pc-en-phim-dn-h.
The next application intake for farmers and other businesses will be communicated once finalized.
Performance analysis by Marketing Channel tool
The Performance Analysis by Marketing Channel spreadsheet allows you to calculate or compare margins across six distinct market channels: roadside stand, on-farm market, pick your own/U-pick, farmers’ market, community supported agriculture, online store/delivery service. Available at omafra.gov.on.ca