Farm Facts & Furrows

New web portal to help Canadians adapt to climate change

Climate information—including timely, accurate and trusted weather information—is critical for decisions related to agricultural production. Farmers and ranchers now have access to more decision-making tools through a new web portal launched by the Government of Canada in October 2018. These resources will help farmers take full advantage of opportunities and reduce risks.

Aimed at helping Canadians understand and adapt to climate change, the Canadian Centre for Climate Services offers one-stop access to a variety of climate data, information and tools. Features include a climate library, a climate science hub, a data download section and a new climate services support desk to help users with their climate data questions. The centre also offers training and support for individuals who want to address local climate-related risks.

