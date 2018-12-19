Farm Facts & Furrows

New workshop leader

The Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association is pleased to announce that Dave Trivers has been hired as Workshop Leader to assist in the delivery of educational and incentive programs to the farm community in northeastern Ontario (Districts of Algoma, Manitoulin, Sudbury West). Dave has extensive knowledge and experience in agriculture program delivery and he will be an invaluable asset to both OSCIA and local northeast farmers. He can be reached at either dtrivers@ontariosoilcrop.org or 705-561-6415. Dave’s duties include local delivery of the EFP, GYFP and biosecurity courses, delivery of incentive programs and participation in local farm organization meetings and activities to promote OSCIA programs. Claude Peloquin, OSCIA Regional Program Lead, cpeloquin@ontariosoilcrop.org, 705-491-5094.

Women in Grains

Coming to New Liskeard. Come out for two days of learning about financial management, whole farm risk assessment, grain marketing, discussion of mental health and much more! Register here: eventbrite.com/e/women-in-grains-business-workshop-new-liskeard-tickets-53097700652?aff=ebdssbeac