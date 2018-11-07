Farm Facts & Furrows

CFO Artisanal Program

The deadline for new applicants to CFO’s artisanal chicken program is November 30, 2019. Navigate to their website here: ontariochicken.ca/Programs/Artisanal-Chicken-Program.aspx

Farm Succession Planning Guide

- Advertisement -

OMAFRA’s Farm Succession Planning Guide provides farmers, farm families and farm business advisors with a practical guide to the succession planning process. Farm succession is all about planning. Use the checklists, tools and information provided in this 120 page book to help guide you and your family through the planning process. Here’s the link to these resources: omafra.gov.on.ca/english/busdev/succession.html