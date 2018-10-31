Farm Facts & Furrows

by OMAFRA Ag Rep Brian Bell

Attention farmers, producers, harvesters

There will be a discussion group as part of the North Central Food and Agriculture Market Study on Monday, November 26 from 7-9 pm at the Providence Bay Community Centre. (11 Mutchmor Street, Providence Bay). This group has interviewed over 200 local businesses on the challenges regarding local food. They will present preliminary results, explore market opportunities and discuss opportunities supplying food to local markets. Please RSVP by November 20 to Nicole Childs, 705-942-7927 ext. 3034 or email nchilds@ssmic.com.