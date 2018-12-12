Expect a busy term, Mayor MacNevin tells his council

LITTLE CURRENT—Tuesday, December 4 marked the first council meeting and the swearing in of the Northeast Town council, which has three new faces at the table. The new term of council includes Mayor Al MacNevin; Ward 1, Laurie Cook; Ward 2, Michael Erskine, Al Boyd and Barbara Baker; Ward 3, Bill Koehler; and Ward 4, Dawn Orr, Bruce Wood and Jim Ferguson Jr.

Following the meeting being called to order by Clerk Pam Cress, the nine council members read aloud their declaration of office and oaths of allegiance before Mayor MacNevin gave his inaugural address to council.

Mayor MacNevin congratulated the councillors on their successful elections and for putting their names forward to run in the October election. He explained to the group that their constituents depend on council to help them move the community forward in a progressive way.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a great group of people and I’m confident we’ll be able to develop policies that will benefit everybody,” the mayor said.

“As a new councillor, one of the most important things you should remember is the role of the council,” Mayor MacNevin continued. “Gone are the days of councillors being in the hole, telling staff how to do their job. Once you’re considered an employee, you lose your seat so it’s best not to try and be one,” he warned.

Mayor MacNevin said the best way to deal with concerns or questions with management is to set up a meeting with the CAO. “Council only manages one employee, the CAO, and that’s done as a council, not individually. If you’re still not satisfied, you bring that concern forward to a meeting of council.”

He told council that December and January will be busy months and that they should be prepared to get straight to work, beginning with a December 13 committee meeting where they will discuss whether the council will endorse the province’s marijuana legislation, allowing retail sales in the community. A decision must be given to the province by January 22.

Council will also review the strategic plan with an eye to the next 12 months which will help staff prepare the budget next month.

In a vote, council elected Councillor Laurie Cook as deputy mayor.