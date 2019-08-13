EVELYN VICTORIA BAILEY (NEE EADIE) May 25, 1932 – August 3, 2019

EVELYN VICTORIA BAILEY

In Loving Memory of Evelyn Victoria (Eadie) Bailey, May 25, 1932 to August 3, 2019 at 87 years. Evelyn Victoria Bailey, a resident of Kagawong, passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Mindemoya on August 3, 2019 at the age of 87. Predeceased by parents Nina (Pipher) and Robert Eadie. Beloved wife of Carl Reinguette (predeceased) and Ken Bailey (predeceased). Loving companion of Lloyd Morrell (predeceased). Loving mother of Carolyn (Russell) Fowler, Bonny (Wally) Fownes and Tom (Nadine) Bailey. Dear grandmother to Todd, Trevor, Randi Lyn (Don), Jamie Lee (Kevin), Hunter, Jake, Lacey and great-grandmother to Lucas, Ellie, Lexie and Brody. Sister of Doreen Taylor (William predeceased), Whilhelmina (John) Smith (both predeceased), Robert Eadie (Barbara) and infant baby brother Clarence Alford Eadie (predeceased). Predeceased by half siblings William Wallace Eadie (Puddin Bill), Albert Eadie Jr. (Verna), John Eadie, Ethel (Bill) Alexander and Isabel (William) LaFrance. Evelyn was born and raised at the homestead in the Green Bush (Mountain Country) on Manitoulin Island. She attended SS #3 & SS #7 Public Schools in Howland Township. She was very talented at playing various musical instruments and loved to sing and dance. She was an avid homemaker and a very excellent baker of homemade bread, pie and tarts. She enjoyed doing preserves (especially deer), knitting and sewing. She loved telling jokes and enjoyed all the laughter that followed. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home, Friday, August 9, 2019. Visitation was at 1 pm, Funeral Service at 2 pm. Luncheon to followed with burial at Kagawong Cedars Cemetery.