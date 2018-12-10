EVELYN MARY TOULOUSE

(BEBAMIKAWE)

January 23, 1938 – November 27, 2018

In loving memory of the late Evelyn Mary Toulouse, born January 23, 1938, who passed away peacefully at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home at the age of 80 on November 27, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Dear daughter of the late John Francis Bebamikawe and Rosalie Osawaminiki. She was the youngest of 11 children. Predeceased by Joe Peter (Florence), Sarah, Jane, Irene, Wilfred, Elizabeth (Frank), Henry (Stella), Lena, Victor (Rose), Antoine. She will be reunited with her furry companions Mikey (the dog) and Kitty, whom she missed dearly. Cherished and loved by her nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her close friends Lima, Annie, Helena and Jacqueline, and all the staff and residents at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home where she spent the last 4 years. Evelyn lived a simple independent life. She was hard working, lived on the Toulouse Homestead all of her life, farming, making preserves, gardening, harvesting maple syrup. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and making birch bark quillwork. One of her quill boxes was recently included in the Quill Boxes from Mnidoo Mnising Exhibition at Carleton University Art Gallery in Ottawa on May 2018. In her younger years, she worked at the Little Current Hospital in the housekeeping department. Evelyn had a strong faith with her Catholic beliefs. She always walked to and from church for Sunday service. Her pastime was watching hockey and football and playing cards. Evelyn rested at the Rabbit Island Community Centre on November 28, 2018 with funeral mass on November 30, 2018 at 1 pm at Holy Cross Parish and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.

A Golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands at rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best.