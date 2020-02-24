EVELINE NORINE COLLINS

Eveline Norine Collins passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side in Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday, February 1, 2020 only five days short of celebrating her 101st birthday. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of: Josephine (deceased), Garry (Nancy), Wayne (late Cathy) and Betty Ann Thomas (Mike). Cherished grandmother of Christopher. Predeceased by her parents Joseph Smith and Ella (nee McCullough) Smith. Sister of the late Elizabeth Barker (late Herbert) and the late Ernest Smith (late Ella). Survived by many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the Elmview Cemetery, Sheguiandah, Manitoulin Island. The family is eternally grateful to Dr. Hemy for her compassion and support. The family is also thankful for the loving care provided by the PSW’s and nurses. Memorial donations in her memory to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel 705-759-2522).