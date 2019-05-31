Evansville athlete qualifies for NCAA finals

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA—Evansville athlete Joseph Maxwell has qualified for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) track and field championships!

“We just got back a couple of hours ago; it was a productive weekend,” stated Mr. Maxwell, a member of the University of Tennessee team, who took part in the NCAA East Preliminaries this past weekend. “This meet (held at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium) was the NCAA East preliminaries and a qualifier for the NCAA championships.”

“This is the first year I have qualified for the NCAA championships, and my third year at Tennessee: it is always something that I’ve always wanted to achieve,” Mr. Maxwell told the Recorder.

He qualified in the shot put, finishing fifth in his event, with a throw of 19.25 metres (19.33 is his personal best).

“It is going to be very competitive,” Mr. Maxwell stated of the NCCA championships which take place in June. “Just getting there is quite an accomplishment.”

As was reported previously, he had qualified for the NCAA preliminary rounds after his excellent results, including a new personal best mark in the men’s shotput, at the 2019 Southeast Conference (SEC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships. He finished second in the men’s shot put with a personal best of 19.33 metres.