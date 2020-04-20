EVAN LEONARD MORRELL

March 10, 1942 – April 14, 2020

“Life at best if very brief…”

Evan Leonard Morrell died at Manitoulin Health Centre early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, at the age of 78. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Gertrude (nee Haner). Loved by his children Bill (Cindy), Pat (Don Ryan), Bob (predeceased) (Faye) and Gloria Dickson. Proud “Grand” dad of Kara (Kristopher Lassman), Rick (Stacy), Calvin (Stephanie), Brad Ryan

(Rebecca), Jocelyn (Ryan Bax), Michelle (Jamie Hardy), Heidi, Tony (Miranda), Rachelle, Darla, Clay, Jill, Carl and Cord Dickson. Cherished great-grandfather of Chase, Chance and Charity Lassman, Grace, Ashton, Madeline, Mack and Levi, Connor, Breah, Olivia and Ava, Emma, Tommy, Maiah and Brett Ryan, Harper and Sawyer Bax, Tayla, Tucker and Hunter Hardy and Holly. Survived by sister Ellen Bell (Morris predeceased). Predeceased by all his other siblings than fishing and other typical pleasurable pursuits. Dad’s pleasures were scheming, family potlucks, vacations and new vehicles. Dad enjoyed his family and made it evident that we all were special to him. Mom worked alongside Dad on the farm, driving log truck, and every other task he tackled. Dad’s strongest example was his relationship with God. There was never a question as to where we would be or what we would be doing on Wednesday evening or Sunday morning. Dad would be found in the morning before going to work and before going to bed, reading his bible, and privately on his knees in the secret place before God. Dad had his humour to the end. He would quirk a grin and chuckle even after he couldn’t talk. He loved bratty wit and giving each other a hard time. We will have a gathering to share our memories and honour the life of Dad at a later date, but for now we will lay him to rest beside Bob in Massey Grandview Cemetery. A private funeral was held at Island Funeral Home on Friday. “Sweet is the rest that comes with close of day, when life departs, the spirit flies away….” Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at

www.islandfuneralhome.ca.





