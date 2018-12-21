EUGENE VINCENT COOPER

July 15, 1957 – December 16, 2018

Eugene Vincent Cooper, cherished son of Ernest and Nora (Negangijig) Cooper (both predeceased). Predeceased by wife June Recollet. Special friend to Lucy. Proud father of Jeremy (Charlene), step-father of Miranda. Cherished grandfather of Jax, Claire, Kiera, Camaro and Brayden. Loving brother of Ivan (predeceased), Grace (Francis) (both predeceased), Gary, Joseph (predeceased) and Albert. Special uncle of Rose (Ricky), John, Rachael (Kimball), June. Great-uncle of Tanya, Corey, Keesha, Harley, Kallaghan, Michael, and great-great-uncle of J’lyn, Conan, Shalya, Aidan, Lilly, Emery, Adriano, Hayven, Colton, Kyla, Cameron and Leah. Eugene loved spending time with his grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He was a certified ice technician at the Wikwemikong Recreational Centre, he also worked at Zipp Thru Gas Station, and was a MNR forest fire fighter suppression boss. He enjoyed travelling, playing fast ball, volleyball, going to the casino and gambling. He was always very well dressed. Visitation was

from 3 pm on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah. Funeral Mass was at 11 am on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Holy Cross, Wikwemikong. Burial

was at Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery.

