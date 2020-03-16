EUGENE ENDANAWAS-BUSH

“JUNIOR”

Eugene (Junior) Endanawas-Bush passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mindemoya Hospital in his 35th year. Lovingly remembered by his mother Darlene Cada; brothers Adam Bush and Gregory Sampson; as well as his special friend Margo Turple. Also survived by his aunts Winnifred Panamick, Carmelita Genereux, Linda Antoine, Diane John, Martha Hanrahan, Christine Endanawas, Cecilia Endanawas; uncles Robert Endanawas, Gino Cada and Joe Endanawas as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Eugene Cada; aunts Kathleen Fisher, Laurenda Yellowhorse, Cynthia Bush, Margaret Bush, Beatrice Sampson, Caroline Danvel, Jean Simon, Lorda Cada, Vivian Cada; uncles Wayne Bush, Richard Bush, Sam Cada and Rodger Cada. Visitation will be held at the Sheshegwaning Community Complex on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 2 pm until time of the Funeral Mass on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay.