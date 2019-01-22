Espanola man charged with publishing intimate images

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On January 18, 2019 officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Espanola, Ontario. Investigation revealed that a male had posted intimate images of his ex-partner without her consent.



As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old male, from Espanola, Ontario has been charged with:



Unauthorized use of Computer – use Password, contrary to section 342.1(1)(d) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Publication of an Intimate Image without Consent, contrary to section 162.1(1) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola, Ontario on March 4, 2019.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused is not being released.