Espanola High School under ‘Hold and secure’

On September 17, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., the Espanola Police Service received information that Facebook Posts were circulating around the Espanola community concerning a potential threat to a local High School, and as a result, the schools in the Espanola area have implemented a “hold and secure,” while police investigate the origin of the posts.

The Espanola Police, and our local School Boards take the safety and security of our students very seriously, and any threat received that jeopardizes this will be investigated fully, and all necessary precautions taken.

If any members of the public have information that they believe may assist the Espanola Police Service in their investigation, they are asked to call the Espanola Police Service at (705) 869-3251.