E’s Flowers to Gifts by Design holds grand opening

MINDEMOYA – If the opening weekend of E’s Flowers to Gifts By Design in Mindemoya is any indication, the business is going to be avery busy one.

“We held our grand opening this Friday-Saturday and on Friday things went very well,” stated Annalee Cooper, of the business which is located in the same building as the Rock and Rail Gift Shop in Mindemoya (6025 Highway 542). “We had over 100 people visit,” she said, with everyone getting a free flower.

“Everyone in the community and the other businesses have been so supportive; the whole Island is like that, very supportive of new businesses,” said Ms. Cooper. “It’s something that I’ve always loved about the Island.”

Ms. Cooper and her husband Tim live in Big Lake. “We had lived in the US for eight years, he ran a trucking company and things were really busy, but we just decided that we needed a change of pace. Tim is originally from the Island and now runs a sawmill, Cooper Wood Products, here and after we moved here two years ago I took the opportunity to do something I like to do.”

Ms. Cooper had been running E’s out of her home until Wayne Legge, owner of the building the business is located in, leased her space in the building.

“So far everything has been going really good and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Ms. Cooper.

E’s specializes in flowers and floral arrangements for such events as weddings, funerals and anniversaries. We also do special gift baskets, cards and birthday cards. “What we typically provide is what you would find in a traditional florist shop,” said Ms. Cooper, noting that all the renovations in the store were carried out by her husband.

E’s is open from Tuesday to Saturday, but she can fill orders on other days by contacting her.

On Saturday Ms. Cooper had her mother-in-law Janice Cooper on hand to help out.

“From what people who have been visiting the last two days have said, there was a need for this type of business locally and they are excited we have opened our business,” said Ms. Cooper, who noted E’s has been booked to provide flowers for a couple of weddings this summer.

To get in touch with Annalee Cooper at E’s call 705-603-0715 or email to annalee@esflowers.ca