ERWIN DALE DEBASSIGE

June 15, 1975 – April 16, 2020

In loving memory of Erwin Dale Debassige. After a battle with

cancer, Erwin began his journey to the Spirit World at the age of 44,

surrounded by family in the comfort of his loving home. Erwin was a

caring and kind man with a great sense of humour, which he shared right up until his final day. Erwin’s love was his wife Sonya and their three children Tyran, Ethan, and Ruben. He

treasured his family as they created many memories

together. Erwin loved the outdoors (fishing, hunting,

camping), watching wrestling (which a lot of laughs were shared with his boys), and he loved to play hockey (which he proudly watched his two sons Tyran and Ethan enjoy this game). Erwin’s most recent work was at M’Chigeeng Freshmart where he was proud to be serving his community and Freshmart customers. He will fondly remember his co-workers and valued customers. He will be sadly missed by his wife Sonya and his three sons Tyran, Ethan, and Ruben. The immediate family had a private gathering at Erwin’s home with a private burial on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11am. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 20, 2021. A Sacred Fire has been burning in his yard (39 Spring Bay Road) where extended family and friends can go to offer their prayers and farewell messages. Dearly loved son of Earl Debassige (wife Debbie) and Pearl Debassige. Beloved brother of Marcella Debassige, Deana Debassige-Wood, and Deidre Debassige. Dearly loved son-in-law of Richard and Nancy Armstrong. Special brother-in-law to Tonya and Amber Amstrong. Erwin will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, friends and co-workers. A Trust Fund will be created for Erwin’s three sons and his wife, Sonya. Any donations can be directed “In Trust to Debbie Debassige” through online banking at debidebassige@gmail.com. Miigwech to M’Chigeeng Health Centre Nursing Staff and M’Chigeeng First Nation for their support during this difficult time. Remember me for my laughter and my love for my family.