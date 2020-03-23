ERVIN DELBERT FINCH

Ervin Delbert Finch of Webbwood passed away at his residence on March 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving father of Delbert Finch of Webbwood and stepfather of Rita Lewis, Michael Lewis, Victoria Lewis, Douglas Lewis and the late Irene Lewis. Cherished grandfather of Tristan, Cole and Kindra. Dear brother of Melvin Finch and the late Lloyd Finch, Violet Finch and Bev Finch. Also, will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Cremation with interment of ashes at a later date. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.