Entrepreneur fears backlash over mistaken identity

Sheg woman shares similar name as alleged Christmas card author

SHEGUIANDAH – Tracy Thomas (that’s Tracy with a ‘y’) had heard about the nasty Christmas cards people in Gore Bay had been receiving last month, and while she thought that it was odd, and that the author must have had an axe to grind, she never once thought she might be mistaken for that person.

While in London, Ontario last week Tracy said she began to get all kind of messages through text and social media, teasing her about her implication in the case of the callous Christmas cards.

Last week the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced that they had charged Tracie Thomas (with an ‘ie’), age 49, with 20 counts of mailing obscene matter and 20 counts of ‘criminal harassment, threatening conduct.’ The accused is a former resident of Gore Bay who now resides in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

News of the hateful cards spread like wildfire across Manitoulin in late December and the community was shocked at how far one person had gone to try and put a damper on the holiday spirit.

Tracy, the owner operator of Northern Natural Stone, a quarry found on the Jay Bryant Sideroad near Manitowaning, splits her time between Sheguiandah and Wiarton.

“Of course, I’m originally from southern Ontario and I’m also in my 40s,” Tracy told The Expositor

Tracy said she had known about the other Tracie Thomas for years as every time she would make a reservation on the Chi-Cheemaun ferry, she would be asked to clarify which Ms. Thomas she was.

Her reaction at learning the news? “Oh my God, my name is going to be mud,” Tracy said, expressing her concern at losing business at the association with the accused’s alleged crime. “I totally didn’t see that coming.”

“It’s 100 percent funny in one way, but I’m not that Tracie; I’m Tracy with a ‘y’.”

Tracie Thomas is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on February 19.