EMMA RUTH EVANGELINE HILL

December 5, 1923 – July 5, 2019

In Loving Memory of Emma Ruth Evangeline Hall, December 5, 1923 to July 5, 2019 passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the age of 95. Predeceased by parents Stanley Batman and Lillian Connor. Predeceased by her loving husband Harold Hall. Loving mother of Clark (Gail). Beloved grandmother of Leslie (Will) and Curtis. Adoring great-grandmother of Kadence. Sister of Gerald (predeceased) and Ralph (Frances predeceased). Family and friends gather at Island Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 7 pm 9 pm and on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 starting at 10:30 am. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial to follow in the Elmview Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Little Current United Church, Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary or Centennial Manor Auxiliary. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations.