Emergency daycare centre to open in Little Current

LITTLE CURRENT–The Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board (DSB) will open its first emergency child care centre in Little Current to support health care and frontline workers as they continue to provide important services to our community.

This emergency child-care centre is a result of funding and direction by the Province of Ontario and will open on Wednesday, April 29 at Little Current Daycare, a program of Manitoulin Family Resources, located at Little Current Public School.

This no-cost emergency child-care service is reserved exclusively for children of essential and critical service workers, as identified by the Province of Ontario, who do not have the ability to work from home and have no other alternatives. The list can be found at ontario.ca/page/child-care-health-care-and-frontline-staff.

As a limited number of spots are available at this time, priority will be given to those in the front-line health care services to ensure the critical medical needs of the community can be met during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency childcare is available at no cost for children ages birth to 12 years. Services will operate Monday to Friday, 6:30 am to 8 pm.

The Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB continues to work with existing providers in the community to open additional facilities to support essential and critical service workers who may need access to child care.

For more information on emergency child care including eligibility, application process, please visit msdsb.net/ecc