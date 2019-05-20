ELVIRA IDA LUBSTORF

September 23, 1917 – May 14, 2019

In Loving memory of Elvira Ida Lubstorf September 23, 1917 to May 14, 2019 who passed away peacefully at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Tuesday morning at the age of 101. Elvira is predeceased by her loving husband Raymond Lubstorf. Loving mother of Barbara (David) McCauley, Gary (Diana). Proud grandmother of Brett McCauley and Jennifer (David) Cowan. Cherished great-grandmother of Aaron, Levi, Gabriel and Caleb. Dear sister of Arthur (Alice) Oakes. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 for visitation from 11 am to the funeral service at 12 pm. Burial at Hilly Grove Cemetery.