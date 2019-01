In loving memory of Elvira Hermann who died on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at her home. Loving wife for many years of Lutz Hermann. Very cherished Oma of Scott, Emma, Adam, Eric and Shasha Hermann, two children, son, Sasha Hermann and daughter, Diana Hermann. Elvira was skilled in many aspects, knitting, sewing, stained glassing. Elvira was a loving and generous woman. She enjoyed playing Canasta with her friends and also enjoyed quilting with her friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Thank you to all who knew her and loved her for your ongoing support.

