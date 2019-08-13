ELVA TAYLOR

April 28, 1936-August 11, 2019

In Loving Memory of Elva Taylor, April 28, 1936 to August 11, 2019. Passed away at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, at the age of 83. Predeceased by her parents William and Elizabeth Taylor, husband Clarence Abotossawy and brothers Orion Taylor, William “Windy” Taylor, Lyndsay Taylor and John Taylor. Fondly remembered by sister Shirley McCulligh (Dougal predeceased). Devoted and proud mother of Christine Taylor, Timothy Taylor, Debbie Waytowich, Wendy Poole (Tim), Connie Taylor (Ken Eadie) and Michael Abtossaway (Christine). Loved and cherished by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation at Island Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Luncheon to follow at Little Current Legion. Cremation. Donations to MHC Auxilary for cancer would be appreciated.