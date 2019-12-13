Ellie Maxwell among the talented Island musicians who performed at CTV Lions Christmas Telethon

SUDBURY—Manitoulin talent was definitely featured at the annual CTV Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon held this past Saturday.

Local musicians who took part included Manitowaning’s Robbie Shawana, Katie Harper of Little Current, and making her debut performance in front of a broadcast audience was Ellie Maxwell of Evansville.

The CTV Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon raises money to buy toys for less fortunate families. It aired on CTV Northern Ontario this past Saturday.

“I’m so happy that I had the chance to represent Manitoulin at the CTV Children’s Telethon,” Ellie, who sang ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,’ told the Recorder in an email on Monday. “I also want to thank everyone who tuned it to watch me and who made a donation.”

Ms. Maxwell, who was not only performing for the first time at telethon, but her first time on television acknowledged, “I was a little nervous before going on stage, but that left me once I started to sing. I’ve learned that nerves can be turned into strength. It was very interesting to see what goes on behind the scenes in a TV show.”

Katie Harper was a returning performer at the telethon as was Mr. Shawana.

The telethon has been running since 1949. This year’s telethon raised an incredible $283,000.

If you missed the telethon, you can search for Ellie Maxwell on YouTube to find her channel and a video of her performance.