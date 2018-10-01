ELLEN (JOYCE) BROWN January 21, 1936 – September 30, 2018

Ellen (Joyce) Brown, a resident of Little Current, died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at the age of 82. Born to Mary (nee Sim) and John Eadie. Beloved wife of Goldwin Brown (predeceased). Loving mother of Garfield, Nancy, Peggy (Ken) Pyette and Robert. Dear grandmother of Melissa Ferguson (Craig Collins), Christopher Pyette (Stephanie Bond). Great-grandmother of Alicia, Mason, Tamara, McKinley and Renley. Sister of Ross and Margaret Eadie, Ivan and Barbara Eadie (both predeceased), Margaret and Lenard Lonsberry (both predeceased), Ruby Chapman (Bill predeceased), Ted and Lorraine Eadie, Kathleen and Doug Purvis (both predeceased), Gerald and Clara Eadie (both predeceased), Orville (predeceased) and Barb Eadie, Melvin Eadie (Phyllis predeceased). Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Joyce will be remembered for her hard work at Little Current Lunch Restaurant, Mike Valentino Restaurant, at West Clock in Peterborough, the Edgewater Restaurant and at both the Red & White and Turner Store. Family and friends will gather at Island Funeral Home, time and dates not available at print time. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca

