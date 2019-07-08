ELISABETH MAHLER

October 27, 1937 – June 27, 2019

Elisabeth Mahler passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, with friends at her side. Elisabeth was born in East Germany on October 21, 1937 and emigrated to Canada in 1968. Elisabeth began her new life in Canada in Sudbury and later moved to Toronto. For years Elisabeth and her son, Janpeter, lived in the St Lawrence Market area of Toronto where she worked in social work and as a teacher of English to refugees and new immigrants to Canada. In retirement she moved back to the Sudbury area and then to Manitoulin Island. A Celebration of Elisabeth’s life took place on June 30, 2019 where friends and family told stories about her life. On the Island, she found a place and people that she had been looking for and loved staying at Don Leblond’s place on the Beaver Road, where she relished the peace and quiet and closeness with nature. Her pastimes were walking along the boardwalk, reading, taking road trips, visiting the library and visiting friends. Her joie de vivre, lighthearted personality and optimistic attitude will be missed! She is survived by her son Janpeter (Nadine) and brothers Frieder and York. She will be always loved and never forgotten.