ELISABETH AHLBORN

October 4, 1932 to December 9, 2019

It is with great sadness the family announces the death of Elisabeth Ahlborn, at the full age of 87. Elisabeth Weisig was born in Lodz, Poland, she moved to Germany at the end of WW2, she fell in love and moved to Toronto, Canada in 1952 to marry and build a life with Martin Ahlborn. During the last year, Elisabeth lived at Avalon Care Centre in Orangeville, ON. Previously, Elisabeth had enjoyed life with her husband, Martin, living in the village of Tehkummah for approximately 30 years until his death on March 13, 2009. Before that they enjoyed raising their family in Caledon East, Ontario for approximately 25 years. Elisabeth was active with the Triangle Seniors Club and the Red Hat Society until dementia and Alzheimer’s were too much of a challenge. Elisabeth died suddenly at Headwaters Healthcare Centre, Orangeville, with her family by her side. On Monday, December 9, 2019, the following family said good bye; her children: Norman Ahlborn (Emily), Julia Watt (James), Andrew Ahlborn, Jessica Ruth (Jim), Jennie Porteous (George); grandchildren: Jason Ahlborn (Julie), Jeremy Ahlborn (Hollie), Mark Ahlborn, Ian Watt, Thomas Ruth, Jacob Ruth, Mark Ruth, Sarah McVey, Laura McVey. The Celebration of Life, held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Knox Caledon United Church, was attended by all plus son Stephen Ahlborn, great-grandchildren Ryan, Cheyenne and Oskar. Regrets grandchildren, Adam Watt, Amber Watt and Andrew Porteous. The family invites all friends of Elisabeth and Martin Ahlborn to attend the Service of Interment at Hilly Grove Cemetery, Hwy 6, Manitowaning, tentatively set for Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:45 pm. Please watch for an announcement in May 2020. Thank you to the people of Tehkummah and area who enriched Elisabeth and Martin’s lives as soon as they moved there. Special thanks to the McGillis family who opened their hearts and shared their lives. Dreams are lived. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.