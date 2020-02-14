EILEEN ANNA-MARIE MAYER

November 28, 1960 – February 12, 2020

In Loving Memory of Eileen Anna-Marie Mayer, November 28, 1960 to February 12, 2020. It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Eileen Anna-Marie Mayer, age 59, at Mindemoya Hospital at 2:20 am on the morning of Wednesday 12, 2020 of liver failure. Eileen will be dearly missed by family and friends: by her partner Daniel Cullen of Tehkummah; her missing son James Mayer of Toronto; her sister Marlene Mayer of Barrie; niece Emily Bryenton of Sudbury and sailing buddy Felix Dokum of Wiikwemkoong. Eileen loved the outdoors. She loved her sailboat with Felix to give her a helping hand. She loved to travel the world. Eileen is now pain free, sailing in Heaven. Visitation was held at Island Funeral Home, Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1 to 3 pm with funeral service commencing at 3 pm. In memory of Eileen, donations can be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or charity of choice.