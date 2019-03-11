EFFIE IRENE WILLIAMSON

(MCQUARRIE)

The family of Effie Irene (McQuarrie) Williamson is saddened to announce her sudden passing on February 20, 2019 at her home in Traverse City, Michigan, in her 80th year. Loving wife of the late Dewar Russell Williamson (Dec. 6, 1989) and the late Perry Rosswell Williamson (March 9, 2013). Dear mother of Robert (Nadine) Williamson and Janet (Brian) Besley, and step-mother of Mark, Laura, and the late David (deceased 2017). Cherished grandmother of Taylor Besley, Brenden Besley, and Kaitlyn Williamson. Beloved step-grandmother of Isaac Williamson, Ross and the late Owen Williamson (deceased 2013), Natalie and Olivia Tubbs. Dear sister of Leland (Sylvie Kingsley). Predeceased by brothers Glenn (Donna), Wallace (Corliss), Jim, and Dennis (Debra). She will be dearly missed by her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Pat and Mike Costigan, Marge and Dave McLachlan, Robert and Marca Williamson and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We are deeply saddened by her passing. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Effie’s life will take place on Manitoulin Island at a later date with the interment in the Mindemoya Cemetery. If so desired donations may be made to St Paul’s Anglican Church, Box 347 Manitowaning, Manitoulin Island , ON P0P 1N0.

- Advertisement -