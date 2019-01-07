EDYTHE JANE DIXON

(nee Ramage)

Edythe Jane Dixon (nee Ramage) of Durham passed away at the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, Durham on Monday, December 24, 2018 in her 81st year. Beloved wife for 62 years of Mervyn Dixon. Loving mother of Greg Dixon and his wife Susan of Southgate, Mark Dixon and his wife Barb of Aberdeen, Diane Sala and her husband Blair of Glen Williams, and Scott Dixon and his wife Kerry of Mount Forest. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Austin Ramage and his wife Audrey of Rocklyn, Betty Erickson of Cambridge, and Roger Ramage and his wife Ann of Dundalk. Sister-in-law of Annalee Ramage of Hepworth, Ralph Middlebrook of Minesing, and Florence Robertson of Hanover. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Russell Ramage, and by her sister Laura Middlebrook. Visitation was held at the McCulloch-Watson Funeral Home, Durham on Thursday, December 27 from 2 pm – 4 pm and 7 pm – 9 pm. A funeral service celebrating Edythe’s life was held at the Durham Legion on Friday, December 28 at 11 am, with visitation being held prior to the service from 10 am – 10:45 am. Cremation followed with interment of cremated remains at McLean Cemetery, Bognor. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Durham Curling Club or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

