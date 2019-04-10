EDWARD (TED/ED/TEODORO) MANNERS September 24, 1937 – April 7, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Edward “Ted” Manners, 81 years, announce his passing at Manitoulin Health Centre-Mindemoya Hospital. He will be missed by his children Valita (David Lloyd), Robert (Peggy predeceased) and Margaret Kennedy and also by his caregiver Claudette (Roy) (former spouse). Ted was born in Owen Sound, ON to Edward and Ethel (Simpson), both predeceased. Eldest brother of Franklin (Rita) and predeceased by David (Marg). “Grandpa Ted” to Nicolas, Hayden, Aubrey and Hannah. Uncle to Heather (predeceased), Kelly, Kimmy, Tate and Teal. Special friend of Gloria Locking Fenton and Barry Mills (Owen Sound). Ted graduated from O.S.C.V.I, the Provincial Institute of Mining of Haileybury, and from Laurentian University with an honors Bachelor of Arts degree in geography and history. In his younger years, he was a member of the 167 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, Owen Sound. Early on, Ted loved motorcycles. He and his friends formed a riding club in Owen Sound, the “Lucky Riders”. He was also passionate about sports cars, but eventually graduated to his 1963 and 1965 Volkswagen Vans “Broomhilda I & II” which became his home on wheels. A vagabond at heart, Ted resided in Sudbury, Toronto, Calgary, Alban, Kamloops, Maruata, Michoacán, Mexico and many, many places in between. Along the way, Ted made thousands of friends, many of which were like family to him (especially in B.C. and Mexico where he spent numerous years). Ted was one of the last true hippies, travelling far and wide in his VW to attend festivals, music events, and get-togethers, often selling his famous falafels out of his van. Along the way his best companions and travelling buddies were always his manx “kitties”. Ted was a highly intelligent and open-minded individual who loved in-depth conversations with anyone and everyone. He was adept at analyzing the stock market, passionate about astronomy and happenings in the world, enjoyed reading, photography, and back roads, as well as being an avid music lover/connoisseur having a life-long subscription to Rolling Stones magazine. “I lived my life to the absolute fullest. Travelled roads not taken, met faces unknown. Felt the wind, touched the mountains.” Happy trails Ted, until we meet again! Donations may be made in Ted’s memory to Manitoulin Pet Rescue, and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca. We wish to extend our appreciation to Dr. Al Hadi and all of the compassionate staff at the Mindemoya Hospital. In keeping with Ted’s wishes, there will be no service or visitation. Arrangements entrusted to the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, Ontario.

- Advertisement -