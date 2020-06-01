EDWARD JAMES KOZEYAH

December 5, 1939 – May 25, 2020

In loving memory of Edward James Kozeyah, born in Aundeck Omni Kaning. Edward passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Monday, May 25, 2020. Husband to Lorina Kozeyah (predeceased). Father of Jim, Darlene (Ben), Darren, Wayne (Laurie), Patti (Jim), Jackie and Celena. Grandfather of 19 grandchildren, great-grandfather of 37 great-grandchildren, great-great-grandfather of 5 great-great-grandchildren. Survived by his loving pets Thumper, Suzie and Tweety.

1 Corinthians 13:13

And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.

And that is what our dad showed us, unconditional love.

Our Dad,

He was a man of strength and compassion. A devoted father and grandfather. He loved his grandchildren fiercely. Family gatherings were important to him. He had a way of making each person he knew feel special and important. He loved his friends and community and cherished the Fridays he spent with them. He always looked for the good in everyone. He was loving with a generous heart. His heart was full and he was grateful. Thank You Dad, for giving us the kind of love that made all the difference in all of our lives.