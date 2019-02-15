

Surrounded by family, Edmond “Chum” Burton passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ontario on February 12, 2019 at the age of 85. Chum died in the loving arms of his wife and best friend of 62 years, Shirley (nee Stargratt). He was the proud father of Carol Wicklander (Moe) of Birch Island, Kathy Owens (Mike Langley) of Naples, Florida, Tim (Cathy) of Echo Bay, Ontario, Ken (Cathy) of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Grandpa Chum will be missed by his grandchildren Ryan Wicklander (Krista), Tiffany Omicioli (Drew), Tyler Owens (Kyla), Tanner (Sierra), Jarrett (Ellen), Kelsey (Bryan), Lauren, Carly and his two great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Calia. He was the blessed son of the late Aimable and Floria Burton and devoted brother of Ralph (Cindy), Theresa Pinard (late Joe), Leo, Gert Delorme (late Jack), Len (Muriel), Lucy Cross (Bob), Bob (Ellen), Georgette Joly (Norm), and Ron. Predeceased by his siblings, Alice Delorme (late Leo), Jim (late Fay), Vic (Marlene), Simone Burns (late George), and Andy (Millie). He will be dearly missed by his best friend of 75 years, Ed “Boucan” Landry and wife Joyce. He was also adored by his many, many and many nieces and nephews. Chum worked as a broker for Manitoulin Transport before enjoying his retirement. He wintered in Lakeland Florida and spent summers at his beautiful home on the water at Birch Island. He lived life with a sense of humour and loved to laugh and make those around him do the same. His smile, quick wit, and enjoyment of the simple pleasures in life…. a cold beer, campfire, or a game of pool is something that all will remember. He was passionate about his Leafs and Blue Jays and more recently Chum could be found cheering for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the comfort of his favourite chair. He left a legacy that will live on forever through his children and grandchildren. A special time for the family has always been the long weekend in August. It was set aside to bring family and friends together and in honour of this, a Celebration of Chum’s Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1 pm to 4 pm at his home on Old Village Road South, Birch Island, Ontario. Memorial contributions to the “Do it for Donna” gofundme.com campaign or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and medical staff at the Manitoulin Health Center and the ICU team at Health Sciences North for their compassionate care. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com.

- Advertisement -