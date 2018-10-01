Edith Dianne Armstrong passed away in the Dominican Replublic on September 24, 2018 at the age of 72. Dianne is predeceased by her husband Douglas Munroe Armstrong. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt to a large family and a friend to many. She is being cremated in the Dominican and then returning home to Canada. There will be a memorial service held at the Mindemoya Missionary Church at 51 Young Street on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 11 am with a luncheon to follow. There will also be a memorial service held for family and friends at First Baptist Church at 710 Mercer Street in Windsor on October 20, 2018 at 1 pm.

