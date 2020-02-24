EDITH ANGELINE GARRETTE

August 14, 1933 – February 10, 2020

How do you take measure of a life well lived? Edith Angeline Price spent her early life around the lakes and rocks of the Sudbury area. Most cherished were the summers spent at the family camp on Ashigami Lake with her parents, brothers and sister, fishing and picking blueberries. Edith excelled in academics and music and devoted her professional life to educating young children. In her early 20s she travelled throughout Europe, also teaching school children in Torquay, England and forging a lifetime relationship with her host family, The Nestors. Edith married Grant Garrette in 1962 and together they raced at the Sudbury Yacht Club, planted extensive gardens and enjoyed their shared love of nature, classical music and literature. They welcomed daughter Lise a year later. Edith and Grant eventually purchased a piece of land in Sheguiandah and made the move to Manitoulin Island in 1976. There, they blazed trails for hiking and cross-country skiing and cruised and paddled the clear waters of the North Channel and the surrounding lakes. They were enthusiastic gardeners, bird watchers, library goers and Nature Club supporters. They enjoyed rich friendships from every aspect of their lives including adventures with Edith’s siblings and their spouses. Edith was instrumental in helping to establish the Toy Library Service throughout Manitoulin and could be found working with young children in each community with her special bag of children’s books and puppets. Edith volunteered as the organist at St. Bernard’s Catholic church for many years. She also supported and encouraged young girls and women through her mentorship. Edith gathered friends like flowers wherever she went and those friendships were very dear to her throughout her lifetime. She also enjoyed sending cards, which were always doctored with her sense of humour and wit. Edith was well known for being spotted down at the marina daily, having one of her famous dips in the summer months. Edith passed from this world peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current. She was the first child of Germaine (nee Allard) and James Price. Edith was predeceased by her beloved husband Grant in 2005. Loving mother of Lise (Steve) and grandmother to Carson and Patrick. She is survived by cherished siblings Jim (Liz), Richard (Mary), Clifford (Anna) and Linda Fenton (Dale). Edith held dear to her heart, grandchildren John (Nan) and Eve, (children of Gwynne Jamieson) and Eve’s children Liam, Nolan, Patrick, Nora, Iris and Desmond. Special mother-in-law and Granny to Jane, Graem and Geoffrey, predeceased by stepson, Glen. Edith was predeceased by nephew Shawn and is survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who enjoyed spending time with their very witty aunt. We feel that Edith’s life was measured by the love and friendship of her family and friends and that she had a rich life indeed. Donations in Edith’s memory can be made to the Little Current Public Library and to the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy, at www.escarpment.ca. A Celebration of Life will be held in June.