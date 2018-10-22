In loving memory of Earl Arthur MacKenzie, age 53, who passed away peacefully on October 19, 2018 at the Maison McCulloch Hospice. Beloved husband of Cynthia MacKenzie (nee Legge) of Sudbury for 24 years. Loving father of Benjamin and Carley. Son of Betty MacKenzie (nee Cameron) of Stellarton, Nova Scotia, and J. Fred MacKenzie (predeceased). Son-in-law of Ted and Georganne Legge (nee Slomke) of Mindemoya. Dear brother to Fred MacKenzie (Karen Berezowski) of Stellarton, Nova Scotia and Ian MacKenzie (Claire, nee Carter) of Eureka, California. Sadly missed by sister-in-law Kimberley Legge of Toronto and brother-in-law Ed Legge Jr. (Jackie Wilson) and niece Dakota Legge of Mindemoya. Visitation was from 5 pm -8 pm on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Glad Tidings Church, Sudbury. Celebration of Life at 11 am on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Glad Tidings Church, Sudbury. The family requests that those attending the Celebration of Life wear something red as it was Earl’s favourite colour. Burial of ashes to take place at 11:30 am on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the Mindemoya Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Mindemoya Missionary Church. Donations in Earl’s honour can be made to the Maison McCulloch Hospice or to Glad Tidings Church Sudbury. Arrangements entrusted to the Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Service.

