DUNCAN CRAIG ROBBIE

September 29, 1937 – June 20, 2020

Duncan Craig Robbie, of South Baymouth, Ontario, passed away peacefully at home with his children by his side on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in his 83rd year. He was born to James and Lily Robbie on September 29, 1937 in Toronto, Ontario. Duncan is survived by his wife Shirley. Loving father of son Tim Robbie (Jackie), daughter Janice Robbie, daughter Patti-Jean Robbie (Ara) and daughter Elizabeth Priddle (Jeff). He was a proud and loving grandfather (Papa) of Hilary (Brendan), William, Jacob (Liz), Oliver (Houston), Hannah (Nate) and Sophie (Priddle) and great-grandpa to Caleb. Dear brother of the late Jean Carlson and brother-in- law of Paul, Jim Robbie (Rita) and Catherine Robbie Maille (Reg). Brother-in-law to the late Lenora Strain (Fred), late Grant Dinsmore (Joanne), late Ernie Dinsmore (Bertie), late Joyce Morrison (Floyd), late Lee Dinsmore (Joanne), late Clive Dinsmore, Lyle Dinsmore (Dorothy), Percy Dinsmore (Evelyn) and Sharon Gleason (late Bryan). He was also a loved Uncle Duncan to many nieces and nephews. Special friend to Fred Whitehouse, Ivan Harwood and Tom Clancy. Duncan grew up in Sudbury, Ontario and as a young man he moved to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario to work at Algoma Steel. It is there where he met the catch of his life Shirley (nee Dinsmore). They married on June 29, 1963 and had a wonderful life together raising their children in the Sault. Duncan was an active member of the Algoma District Pipe Band for many years and enjoyed the connections he made through the love of the pipes. Duncan retired on Manitoulin Island in 1993 where he built the home he would spend the balance of his life in. The perfect spot to spend time doing all the things he loved to do like fishing, gardening, creating unique and wonderful bird feeders, signs, wood carvings, he enjoyed placing unexpected objects in unexpected places, playing his bagpipes for many occasions such as parades and weddings, hunting with the boys and enjoying many wonderful meals prepared by his loving wife and spending as much time with his many friends and family as possible. Anyone who has spent time with Duncan knows he was a true gentleman with an incredible sense of humour. He will be remembered by his boisterous and enthusiastic laugh!

Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Tehkummah First Responders or the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.