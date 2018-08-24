Duke Peltier re-elected as Wiikwemkoong Chief

WIIKWEMKOONG—Incumbent Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory Chief Duke Peltier has been re-elected as chief of the community in band chief and council elections held this past Saturday.

Chief Peltier was re-elected from among the seven candidates for chief, garnering 52 percent of the votes. He received a total of 614 votes, while the other candidates included Jeffrey Eshkawkogan who received 23, Bernadine Francis with 84, Ronnie Joseph Odjig with 34, Rosemary (Rose) Shawanda 238, Marcia Trudeau-Bomberry 115, and Gladys Wakegijig, 71. There were 1,179 valid ballots cast for chief and 14 rejected ballots.

The 12 councillor positions will be filled by Tim Ominika, Bernadine Francis, Lawrence Enosse, Sylvia Recollet, Marcia Trudeau-Bomberry, Gladys Wakegijig, Rachel Manitowabi, John Dube, Brian Peltier and Amy Assinewai.