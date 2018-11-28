DSB projects a $219,331 municipal surplus

Injuries down dramatically in emergency medical services

ESPANOLA—The Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board (DSB), despite a number of departments going over budget, projects a municipal share surplus of $219,331 for 2018.

In a November 22 report to the board, it was indicated that the unaudited statement for the DSB budget indicated that Ontario Works was over budget by $13,800, children’s services were on target and social housing was a whopping $375,399 under budget. Paramedic services were also over budget by $160,402 and the interest on non-reserve revenue was also over budget (in a good way) by $18,135.

EMS services, which has been under pressure from a need to account for potential Workplace Insurance impacts from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD claims) and physical workplace injuries got some good news in that the number of injuries at the DSB has plummeted.

This was traced in some part to the deployment of new stair and ambulance lifts that help to reduce the risk of injury while moving clients down stairways and into ambulances.

The DSB has also developed and deployed a PTSD prevention plan, which includes a peer support program approved by the board. Selection and education of the peer support staff has been completed and the PTSD prevention plan has been finalized and submitted to the Ministry of Labour.

“The program design for PTSD support and response was reported to the DSB in April of 2017,” said Chief of Paramedic Services Robert Smith. “The process has been developed to ensure resilience, prevention and response-recovery are cornerstones of the program.”

Mr. Smith noted in response to a question from Municipality of French River Councillor Dean Wenborne that the DSB has had no recent Workplace Insurance claim injuries.

The successful community paramedicine program being operated by the DSB’s paramedic service has been expanded into the Sudbury East region, including seniors’ luncheons in St. Charles and French River. “Wellness clinics are now a fixture in multiple social housing buildings,” said Mr. Smith.

DSB’s paramedic services and integrated social services had submitted a collaborative business case to the Local Integrated Health Unit (LHIN) for additional funding to allow specific programs to assist with post discharge assessments and senior wellness in Sudbury East, but have not received a formal response to that submission.