Drug alert: confirmed presence of fentanyl in Greater Sudbury by Health Canada

There are multiple reports of fentanyl, sometimes referred to as “fetty” circulating in Greater Sudbury.
- “Fetty” is a white powdery substance that may be mistaken for crack / cocaine, and might be cut or mixed with other substances, including fentanyl.
- Use of these substances may lead to increased risk of overdose.
- Multiple doses of naloxone may be needed to reverse an opioid overdose.
- Overdoses can be fatal. An overdose occurs when a person uses more of a substance, or combination of substances, than their body can handle.
Prevent overdoses / save lives:
- Avoid using drugs when you are alone. If this is not possible, ask a friend to check in on you.
- When using drugs with a friend, do not use at the same time.
- When switching substances or if you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose.
- Carry a naloxone kit.
- Use multiple doses of naloxone as needed.
- Call 911 if you suspect an overdose.
- Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter and illegal drugs.
- Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs.
Overdose symptoms include:
- blue lips or nails
- dizziness and confusion
- the person can’t be woken up
- choking, gurgling or snoring sounds
- slow, weak or no breathing
- drowsiness or difficulty staying awake