DR. JOHN ROBERT BECKS D.D.S

“JACK”

August 12, 1947 – October 26, 2019

Dr. John Robert Becks D.D.S “Jack”passed away at Manitoulin Centennial Manor on Saturday evening at the age of 72. Beloved son of Madeleine and Douglas Becks (predeceased). Dear brother of Gail Meehan (Bryan Olney), Ronald Becks (predeceased) (Angela), Dr. Gregory Becks (Ann). Loved and remembered by nieces and nephews

Patricia, Diane and Kathyrn Meehan, Paul and Gillian Becks, Dr. Alison Barfoot, Scott Becks and 10 great-nieces and nephews. Survived by uncle William Becks (Dale). A graveside service will be held on the May long weekend at Mindemoya Cemetery. Donations to the Centennial Manor Aux. or the Mindemoya Hospital Auxilary. “Knowledge comes but wisdom lingers.” Alfred Lord Tennyson. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.